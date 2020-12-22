Man claims unknown liquid in McDonald’s chocolate milk sent him to hospital; authorities investigating

A father in Davis County, Utah, claims he needed to be taken to the hospital after drinking an unidentified liquid that was inside a bottle of chocolate milk he purchased from McDonald's.

Seadur Kopczuk bought his family food from a McDonald’s location in Farmington, KSL reports. But before handing his son the chocolate milk, Kopczuk decided to take a drink of it himself, and he alleges that he immediately noticed something was wrong with it.

BELOVED TACO BELL EMPLOYEE GIVEN $6G TIP BY FLORIDA COMMUNITY

At first, he claims he thought the milk may have been rotten, but the family says they found a clear, foul-smelling liquid inside the container. When Kopczuk started to complain that his chest felt like it was burning, his family decided to take him to the hospital. He reportedly recieved treatment for poisoning but was released after a few hours, and claimed he still didn’t feel right.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It has yet to be determined what the man allegedly drank. The operator of the McDonald's, meanwhile, claims to be working with its suppliers to investigate.

"The safety and security of our crew and guests are our top priorities. We are committed to offering customers the best-quality menu items and experience in our restaurants," said owner-operator Bob Roetzel. "As soon as we were notified, we contacted our supplier partner and are working together to investigate this matter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The David County Health Department is also reportedly investigating the incident after receiving a complaint.