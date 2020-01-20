Texas man steals Burger King meal from ex-girlfriend after learning new suitor bought it for her: report

It’s almost romantic, really.

An Austin, Texas man has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing his ex-girlfriend’s Burger King meal, later telling cops he was jealous because he believed the food was purchased for her by a new suitor.

The man was reportedly lying in wait outside the woman’s apartment complex, hunkering down in the bushes until he saw her approach. He then leaped out from the bushes, grabbed the food from her hands and absconded with the ill-gotten grub to his own apartment, which was located in the same complex, Fox 7 reported.

The man later told police he was miffed that another man had treated his ex to the meal, according to the report.

A representative for the Austin Police Department was not immediately available to comment, or confirm whether they were able to recover even a single gob of mayonnaise from the bottom of the woman's bag.