Man arrested after threatening New Jersey Costco employee: 'Shut your mouth and ring up my stuff'

A New Jersey man has been arrested after making terroristic threats to a Costco cashier during an aggressive rant, video footage of which has since gone viral.

William Commauf was arrested on Wednesday by Stafford Township Police following the July 29 incident, which occurred at the Manahawkin branch of the warehouse chain, NJ.com reports.

As seen in a TikTok clip that’s been viewed over 6,000 times, Commauf cursed at a female Costco employee at checkout, ordering her to “shut up and ring up my stuff.” Out of the frame, someone asked for backup from a manager.

“Call all the managers you want. I don’t give a f— who your manager is,” he exclaimed. “He ain’t tough enough to stop me.”

“Go get the manager? Go get your husband. I’ll smack him around,” Commauf continued. "You're an old hag, you're an old ugly hag. Ring it up, you old hag.”

Looking off-screen, apparently in the direction of another customer, the Barnegat man ranted, “I don't know what the f— he's looking at, I'll knock you out, too. Get out of here, you little b—!”

Following an investigation, Stafford police identified Commauf as the disgruntled customer and arrested him without issue on Aug. 5.

The Costco shopper has since been charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, police said in a statement. He was taken into custody at Ocean County Jail.

A detention hearing is pending.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Commauf has spent time behind bars in New York and Texas and been previously convicted of assault, shoplifting and receiving stolen property. The man has also been charged with petit larceny and drug possession in the past.