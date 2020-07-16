Florida woman screams 'cult members' at Walmart employees, shoppers after refusing to wear mask

A Florida woman was caught on camera seeming to scream at Walmart employees and shoppers after she was asked to leave the store for not wearing a mask.

The woman was attempting to enter a Walmart in Winter Springs when she was reportedly asked to leave for refusing to wear a face covering. The woman then accused those wearing masks as being “cult members.”

“You guys are f---ing cult members!” she yelled at those at the store. “I’m not wearing a mask!”

“F--- you,” she says as she is walking away.

Bystanders can be heard laughing at the woman during her outburst.

Currently, Florida is experiencing spikes in positive coronavirus cases. The Sunshine State has logged the highest daily increases in the nation and is now reportedly at 301,810 cases of COVID-19 across with state, and 4,521 deaths.

Seminole County, where Winter Springs is, has issued an order requiring residents to wear a facial covering while in public. Walmart also has its own policy mandating customers and employees wear masks while inside the store beginning July 20.

Last week, another Florida Walmart was the scene of a mask-related altercation.

On Saturday, a man at a Walmart in Royal Palm Beach was seen on surveillance cameras pulling a gun out of his waistband and threatening a man for reportedly asking him to put on a mask.

Authorities have asked the public for help in identifying the suspect.