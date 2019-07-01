Slight majority of Americans would rather eat pizza for breakfast, survey finds

Turns out the breakfast industry is really missing out on a huge demographic.

According to a new survey, the majority of Americans (53 percent) said they would rather eat cold pizza for breakfast over more traditional, and certainly more socially acceptable options like cereal or eggs.

STRAWBERRY-TOPPED PIZZA BECOMES TARGET OF INTERNET’S IRE

The survey, conducted by the folks at Slice, a mobile pizza-ordering app, polled thousands of its users to arrive at this conclusion, among other interesting findings.

For instance, a survey of preferred toppings found that only 1 percent of Kansans would consider putting anchovies on pizza, while a whopping 63 percent of Delaware residents said they’d eat it on a pie.

Overall, however, a slim majority of Americans say there’s no room for pineapple anywhere on a pizza. Although, with only 54 percent of respondents opposing the hotly contested topping, the statistic will likely prove useless in bolstering any arguments against pineapple-topped pies. (Maybe mention how Iceland’s sitting president hates it too?)

And oddly enough, even Hawaiians weren't as passionate about the "Hawaiian" pizza, seeing as folks in four other states — Oregon, Maine, California and Nevada — had a stronger preference for the pie.

Other results indicate that folks tend to prefer Neopolitan-style pies (cooked in coal or wood ovens) to those baked in gas ovens, and that cola is the preferred beverage to enjoy with a slice (over lemon-lime sodas, root beer, orange, ginger ale, cherry and cream soda).

However, one finding remains clear: The breakfast-pizza market remains largely untapped. Get on it, Kellogg's or General Mills.