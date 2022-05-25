Louisiana-inspired dirty rice: Try the Instant Pot recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re an Instant Pot enthusiast, we’ve got a recipe for you.

As we gear up for barbecue season, make this delectable dirty rice recipe courtesy of Jenea Butler, CEO at lifestyle blog The Peculiar Green Rose.

"I live in Louisiana and rice dressing (very similar to dirty rice) is something that is always made at a barbecue," Butler told Fox News Digital. "When I posted a recipe of my Instant Pot Rice Dressing online, I immediately started getting feedback from people telling me that they could not find the Cajun rice dressing mix in grocery stores located in the Northern states."

"So, I then created this Instant Pot Dirty Rice recipe that has ingredients that can be found locally almost anywhere," she added, noting that she’s gotten many compliments on the dish.

As Butler notes, the recipe is perfect for a side dish and the leftovers heat up well.

"It can also be eaten as the main course instead, since it has ground beef and ground pork sausage in it," she said.

Instant Pot Dirty Rice by Jenea Butler - ThePeculiarGreenRose.com

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 41 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb. Ground Beef

1 lb. Ground Pork Sausage

3 Tbsp. Cajun/Creole Seasoning (or season to taste)

2 Cups diced onion, bell pepper, & celery (also called seasoning blend)

2 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tbsp. Minced Garlic

1.5 Cups Long Grain Rice (rinsed)

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

3 Cups Chicken Broth

Green Onions (optional)

Directions:

1. Put your Instant Pot on "Saute" mode and brown your ground beef and ground pork sausage. Stir in your Cajun/Creole seasoning while the meat is browning.

2. Once your ground pork sausage and beef are browned, drain most of the grease from your Instant Pot. You only want to leave a couple of Tbsp of grease on the bottom.

3. Next, add your diced onion, bell pepper and celery (also called seasoning blend) to your Instant Pot and cook them down for about 5 minutes until they brown a bit.

4. Add your long grain rice, minced garlic and butter to your Instant Pot. Cook this all together for 3 minutes on "Saute" mode. You should lightly toast your rice in the butter. The rice can get stuck to the bottom of the pot and burn so you will need to continuously stir with a plastic spatula or wooden spoon scraping the bottom of the pot for the 3 minutes.

5. Next, add the chicken broth and Worcestershire Sauce. Scrape the bottom of the pot to make sure you get any pieces that might be stuck to the bottom off of the pot. (Important that you do this so that you do not get the "burn" notice when pressure cooking.)

6. Close the lid and turn the steam release valve to the "sealing" position.

7. Press the "Pressure Cook" button. Next, press the "Pressure Level" button until you have selected "High Pressure".

8. Turn the timer on for 3 minutes. Once pressure builds up completely, the timer will start counting down.

9. After the timer has completed, allow your Instant Pot to naturally release the pressure for 10 minutes. (This means you do not touch anything. Just let it sit there for 10 minutes.) Then "quick release" any remaining pressure after that. **Warning – The steam is very hot, use a towel or long spoon to turn the release valve so it does not burn you.

10. Sprinkle your diced green onions on top and your Instant Pot Dirty Rice is ready to be served.

This original recipe is owned by ThePeculiarGreenRose.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

