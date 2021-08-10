Expand / Collapse search
Little's Lunches turkey bacon sub

Little's Lunches owners Glen and Jennifer Huggins joins 'Fox & Friends' to show parents how to fire up nutritious lunches for their children.

INGREDIENTS

·         Mayonnaise

·         Honey Mustard

·         Sub Bread

·         Sliced Turkey

·         Bacon sliced

·         Pepper jack cheese

·         Romaine Lettuce

DIRECTIONS:

1.       Mix 1 tbsp of mayonnaise with 1 tbsp of Littles Lunches jalapeno honey mustard

2.       Spread on top of the sub bread

3.       Assemble the sub with the turkey, cheese, bacon and romaine lettuce

4.       Place in the fridge for lunch the next day

5.       Serve with fresh fruit.

SERVINGS:

·         Preschool: 1/3 cup of fruit, half sub with 1 slice meat, 1 slice bacon, 1 slice cheese

·         Elementary Age: 1/2 cup of fruit, full sub bread with 2 slices of meat, 1 slice bacon, 1 slice cheese

·         Secondary School: 1 cup of fruit, whole croissant, 4 slices of meat, 1 slice of bacon, 2 slices of cheese