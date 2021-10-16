Korean BBQ boneless sticky wings are a must-try for game day

It’s time to shake things up and try this boneless wings recipe.

"This simple game day recipe is a great alternative to bone-in wings, less messy and an easy clean-up," says Michael Scipione, owner and executive chef of sanobymichaelscipione.com.

Cooking for one or two? Try this genius leftovers idea: "Chop the boneless wings in half, add to a hot pan with ¼ cup of water and broccoli florets, cook for three to four minutes until hot, add one cup of brown rice, then add the remaining BBQ sauce for a quick and easy rice dish," suggests Scipione.

He also notes that boneless wings are better suited for this recipe than bone-in, but either works. Get the recipe below.

Korean BBQ Boneless Wings by Chef Michael Scipione

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup Korean chili paste (Gochujang)

1/2 cup honey

½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

½ cup Tamari (naturally brewed soy sauce)

3 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp cup black and white sesame seeds

8 thinly sliced scallions

2 ½ pounds boneless breaded chicken wing pieces (bone-in optional, or substitute cauliflower florets for our vegetarian friends)

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the chili paste, honey, rice wine vinegar, tamari, and sesame oil. Set aside. Preheat oven to 450 °F. Arrange already breaded boneless wings on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper Bake on lowest oven rack for 25 to 30 minutes or until crispy, turning once about half-way through. Toss wings in sauce mixture until well coated. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallions. Enjoy!

