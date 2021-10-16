Korean BBQ boneless sticky wings are a must-try for game day
Plus, how to use the leftovers to make an amazing rice dish
It’s time to shake things up and try this boneless wings recipe.
"This simple game day recipe is a great alternative to bone-in wings, less messy and an easy clean-up," says Michael Scipione, owner and executive chef of sanobymichaelscipione.com.
Cooking for one or two? Try this genius leftovers idea: "Chop the boneless wings in half, add to a hot pan with ¼ cup of water and broccoli florets, cook for three to four minutes until hot, add one cup of brown rice, then add the remaining BBQ sauce for a quick and easy rice dish," suggests Scipione.
He also notes that boneless wings are better suited for this recipe than bone-in, but either works. Get the recipe below.
Korean BBQ Boneless Wings by Chef Michael Scipione
Serves 4-6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
½ cup Korean chili paste (Gochujang)
1/2 cup honey
½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
½ cup Tamari (naturally brewed soy sauce)
3 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp cup black and white sesame seeds
8 thinly sliced scallions
2 ½ pounds boneless breaded chicken wing pieces (bone-in optional, or substitute cauliflower florets for our vegetarian friends)
Directions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together the chili paste, honey, rice wine vinegar, tamari, and sesame oil. Set aside.
- Preheat oven to 450 °F.
- Arrange already breaded boneless wings on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper
- Bake on lowest oven rack for 25 to 30 minutes or until crispy, turning once about half-way through.
- Toss wings in sauce mixture until well coated. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallions. Enjoy!
