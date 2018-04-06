Kentucky pizza driver rescues two people from burning house

A Kentucky pizza driver is being praised as a hero for saving two people from a burning house while out delivering an order.

Ralph Letner, of Donatos Pizza in Somerset, was making a late night delivery on April 1st when he spotted a home ablaze in Ringgold Trailer Park. He lept out of the car and ran inside to shut off the breaker, WDRB reported, and he found homeowner Jesse Decker and another person trapped inside.

Making matters worse, Letner said that Decker didn’t want to leave, as he was trying to stop the blaze himself.

"I got down on my hands and knees. Smoke was everywhere. I made my way back into his kitchen and got him to go out his back door," the 26-year-old recalled.

Both individuals got out safely and no one was injured in the chaos. Now, Decker is thankful for Letner’s providential rescue.

“Oh he's a hero. He is a hero," he told the outlet. Letner, however, told People he “definitely doesn’t feel like a hero,” and was simply doing the right thing.

"I got a beautiful wife and two kids at home, so I've got to make sure I keep myself safe for them. But my parents raised me to make sure that if there is something in need, you have to help someone, put your life on the line,” he told WDRB.

In fact, he says he was supposed to leave work earlier that night, but “stayed around the store” because Donatos suddenly got busy.

Bigger picture, Letner is thankful he was able to help.

“I just felt like God placed me there for a reason because the way I was raised is to help people in all situations,” he told People. “And sometimes it can mean having to put your life on the line to help keep someone safe, and that’s what I did.”

“I just feel I did what any person should do for someone they do or do not know. I am just happy we all came out safe and no one was hurt,” he says.

According to the fire department, an electrical problem sparked the blaze.