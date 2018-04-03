Pizza Hut is sending 'dumped and ghosted' woman free food

One hungry heart has been satiated for now, thanks to the kindness of Pizza Hut.

When Australian writer Rosie Waterland took to Twitter to vent about a painful breakup, she probably wasn’t anticipating Pizza Hut to intervene, but that's exactly what they did after seeing two of her tweets.

“Hello, I’m 31 and just got dumped via messenger and simultaneously blocked across all platforms so I couldn’t respond, high school-style,” Waterland wrote to her 19,700 followers on April 2, peppering the message with both laughing and crying emojis.

The next day, Waterland followed her original tweet with, “Got dumped and ghosted yesterday, and am getting lash refills today which means I CANNOT CRY FOR 24 HOURS."

Hours later, the Australian branch of the Plano, Tex.-headquartered chain came to the rescue.

“It's ok @RosieWaterland, pizza will always be there for you. Thick and thin, in crust we trust. Can you DM us so we can send you a little something?” a rep from the company's official account wrote.

Confirming the good news in a private Twitter message — which she then shared with her followers — Waterland could barely believe the offer.

“PIZZA HUT WANTS TO SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY BREAKUP? This almost makes it worth it,” she stated.

“Haha we <3 you Rosie, let us know what your fave pizzas are, where to send them & we'll deliver them Friday night,” Pizza Hut messaged her.

Naturally, the Twitterverse applauded the brand's compassionate move. Some called Pizza Hut’s generosity a "dream scenario," or just "goals," while another declared that "Pizza is more dependable than any man."

As cheesy as their stunt may have been, Pizza Hut wasn't alone in trying to help Waterland get over the breakup; one of her loyal Instagram fans was quick to point out that Channing Tatum, too, is newly single.