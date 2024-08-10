Keep your kitchen bacteria-free with these food safety tips for home cooks

With recalls of numerous food products in the news due to potential contamination by salmonella, listeria and other contaminants, kitchen and food safety is very much top of mind for millions of people.

Fox News Digital spoke to a variety of experts to identify some unsafe practices in home kitchens and how to correct the behaviors before someone gets sick.

Read on to find out what the experts had to say.

KITCHEN DISASTERS INCLUDING STOVETOP FIRES AND SMELLY MICROWAVES: WHAT TO DO WHEN THINGS GO WRONG

On the surface

One of the biggest risks in the kitchen is the cross-contamination of bacteria to other surfaces, New York-based health expert Christine Lusita told Fox News Digital via email.

"You shouldn't wash meat or poultry," she said, as washing can spread bacteria present on raw meat to other surfaces.

"Washing meats is not the best safety method and can increase the risk of spread to utensils, surfaces and food," Lusita added.

FARMERS MARKET FOOD-SHOPPING SECRETS IN 5 KEY CATEGORIES: 'GET THE BEST QUALITY'

Instead, a person should cook food "right out of the packages into the pan," she said.

Another reason it's unnecessary to wash meat prior to cooking it is that the cooking process itself will kill any bacteria, chef Nickenford Joseph told Fox News Digital.

"Cooking meat to the right temperature will kill any germs or bacteria."

"Cooking meat to the right temperature will kill any germs or bacteria," he shared in an email. Joseph is co-executive chef at Vinyl Steakhouse in New York City.

STEAKS CAN BE COOKED TO PERFECTION WITH A 'VERY HOT' SURFACE AND OTHER SIZZLING TIPS FROM CHEFS

Cross-contamination can also happen in other areas of the kitchen, both experts said — and some in less obvious ways than others. Keep reading …

Clean and lean

"Ensuring your water is clean and safe is often overlooked," Joseph told Fox News digital.

"The quality of the water filter matters when it comes to washing your vegetables and fruits. Otherwise, you might spread bacteria in the kitchen."

It is always necessary to wash fruits and vegetables, Joseph said, even if they are being peeled.

8 KITCHEN GADGETS TO TAKE YOUR COOKING TO THE NEXT LEVEL

"Cross-contamination can happen with more than just meat," Lusita said. "I like to use separate prepping surfaces to avoid any cross-contamination possibilities."

It is also important to clean cutting boards, kitchen sponges and dishcloths regularly, Joseph noted, as these products are "often overlooked and can harbor bacteria."

Thaw flaws

Thawing frozen meat on the counter, at room temperature or in hot water are all "unsafe defrosting practices that should be avoided at all costs," Eleonora Lahud, a Florida-based corporate chef at C&H Sugar, told Fox News Digital in Nov. 2022.

Instead, a person should thaw meat using cold water, she said.

Lahud suggested changing the water every 30 minutes to speed thawing.

Scrub a dub

It's also important to remember good hygienic practices during this time, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don’t forget to scrub down any surfaces or utensils used," she said. "Washing these clean with soap and water will help you avoid contaminating other food items, yourself and your future guests."

Cleaning while you cook is "the easiest way to keep track of your space," Lusita said.

"And use the right type of cleaning products," she said. "Don't use the same [cleaning] cloths from counters to food-prepped areas."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Also, no matter how clean the floors are, do not eat or cook with food that has fallen on them, Joseph said.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about food safety is the 'five-second rule' — the idea that if you drop food on the floor and pick it up within five seconds, it's safe to eat," he said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"This is not true, as bacteria can spread quickly."