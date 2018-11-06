Kanye West says McDonald's is his favorite restaurant despite reportedly owning Burger King franchises licenses

Turns out Yeezy might be a bigger Burger King fan than he let on.

After proclaiming on social media recently that McDonald’s is his favorite restaurant, Kanye West got trolled by Burger King U.K. with a witty one-liner that sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy: “Explains a lot.”

The chain’s tweet about the 41-year-old rapper quickly went viral, garnering over 128,000 likes and hundreds of comments in a day.

But despite West’s declaration of preference for the Golden Arches over the Home of the Whopper, he actually owns several Burger King franchises, Entrepreneur reported.

In 2014, West reportedly bought the rights to 10 Burger King franchises across Europe, though none of the locations were ever opened under his name.

Clearly an all-around fast-food lover, West also previously bought the rights to open 10 Fatburger locations in Chicago, according to Business Insider.