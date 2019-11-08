Justin Bieber says Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is 'not worth the hype'

Justin Bieber is apparently not a big fan of Popeyes’ much sought-after chicken sandwich.

The Canadian pop star took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to give his review of the popular food item, which has sparked long lines and a wave of violent episodes, including a deadly stabbing.

“It’s good but it’s not worth the hype,” the 25-year-old said in a video after a few bites.

Bieber picked up three sandwiches to sample from the fast-food restaurant, according to People.

“I gotta see what all this hype is about,” he said. “All this hype on the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, let me see what we got here.”

The chicken sandwich may not have been a home run with the singer, but there was one thing from Popeyes that did impress him: “Sweet tea’s bangin’ though.”

Social media reactions to Bieber’s chicken edict were mixed.

“Justin bieber said the popeyes chicken sandwich is not worth the hype so y’all better relax now,” one person said.

Not surprisingly, there were some who disagreed with him, while others couldn't care less what he thinks.

“Justin Bieber saying the Popeyes chicken sandwich is not worth the hype is a lie okay,” tweeted one Popeyes Chicken Sandwich fan, “its the best chicken sandwich I’ve ever had.”

“Everyone this just in... @justinbieber said the @PopeyesChicken sandwich isn’t worth the hype so we can all go back to our lives now,” another person tweeted.

One person suggested he simply tried the wrong item: “Justin bieber probably got the normal popeyes sandwich instead of the spicy.”