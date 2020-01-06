Japanese 'Tuna King' pays $1.8 million for bluefin tuna at New Year's auction

A Japanese man who describes himself as the “Tuna King” has kicked 2020 off with an extravagant purchase.

Kiyoshi Kimura, who owns Kiyomura Corp and runs the sushi chain Sushi Zanmai, shelled out $1.8 million for a giant 608-pound bluefin tuna fish at a New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, The Japan Times reported.

The fish he purchased was caught off the Aomori region of northern Japan.

“This is the best,” Kimura said, according to Agence France-Presse. “Yes, this is expensive, isn’t it? I want our customers to eat very tasty ones this year, too.”

The staggering price is far away from the most he’s spent on a fish, however. Last year, the magnate dropped $3 million at the New Year’s auction on a 612-pound prized Pacific bluefin tuna.

Bluefin tuna are considered an endangered species and can live up to 40 years and reach 1,500 pounds, according to the World Wildlife Fund.