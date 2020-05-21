How to juice a lemon without cutting it

As the adage goes: When life gives you lemons, find a new way to juice them – and then share it on TikTok.

TIKTOKKERS ARE BITING MARTINELLI’S APPLE JUICE BOTTLES, CLAIMING IT SOUNDS LIKE BITING INTO ACTUAL APPLES

A viral cooking “hack” for juicing lemons without cutting them, or having to fish out any seeds, is going viral on the video-sharing platform. And people are amazed by how simple, and mess-free it seemingly is.

According to the video tutorials, you need a lemon and a skewer, and some sort of vessel to squeeze the juice into.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To start, take the lemon and push through one of the ends with the skewer. Keep pushing the skewer through the lemon, careful to not poke through the top, so as not to create two holes. After you pull the skewer out, squeeze the lemon as you normally would, aiming the newly made "spout" into a juice receptacle.

The seedless juicing method has shocked and delighted TikTok users, who have taken to filming themselves performing the hack — and then reacting to it, stunned that it worked.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the videos, the juicing technique appears to work. However, it is unclear how much juice this method produces versus the more traditional method. According to one Fox News reporter, Tiktok's new method was not as successful in delivering as much juice as the tried-and-true, old-fashioned way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the only cooking hack TikTok has shared in recent weeks. Earlier this month, one user discovered how to easily remove the tendons from a chicken breast using only a paper towel, a fork and some elbow grease.