TikTokkers are biting Martinelli’s apple juice bottles, claiming it sounds like biting into actual apples

An apple bottle a day keeps the doctor away. But maybe not the dentist.

As part of a strange new trend, young people on TikTok are biting Martinelli’s plastic apple juice bottles, claiming it sounds like biting an actual apple. And, according to the videos uploaded to the video-sharing platform, it appears as if that's the case.

Many on TikTok have recreated the apple-biting noise by seeming to drag their teeth along the exterior of the bottle. According to one of the TikTokkers attempting the unusual sound, you have to first take a sip from the bottle “for it to work.”

@libertyshay idk why tik tok deleted it the first time i posted this but it was blowing up so now i’m sad :( but THIS ACTUALLY WORKS! ##fyp##applejuice ♬ original sound - libertyshay

Unusually enough, the people attempting to recreate the phenomenon seem to be successful in replicating the noise, which sounds like someone taking a bite out of an apple. However, the plastic bottle doesn't look nearly as delicious as an actual apple, which means you could also just eat an apple if you want to sound like you’re eating an apple.

A representative for Martinelli’s was not available to comment on whether the company knew of either the trend, or the alleged phenomenon of its bottle’s apple-biting sound effects.