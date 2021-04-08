How to get free guac from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Guac is no longer extra thanks to a charitable food donation from "The Rock."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is cooking up a genius marketing strategy that’s equal parts tequila and giving back to the struggling restaurant industry in time for Cinco de Mayo and his 49th birthday on May 2.

The 10-time world wrestling champion, actor and businessman’s new campaign, "Guac on The Rock" will give out free guacamole nationwide via his own personal Venmo account. Anyone interested can order any style of guac for up to $10 per person purchased alongside a cocktail made with his brand, Teremana Tequila from May 1 through May 5.

HOW DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON DEVELOPED AN ENERGY DRINK BUSINESS DURING THE PANDEMIC

"No better way to celebrate my 397th birthday, than with all of us helping our favorite local restaurants get back on their feet, all while drinking some Teremana and enjoying our favorite guacamole," Johnson said in a statement, adding: "I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Those looking to indulge in the savory appetizer can simply upload an itemized receipt showing the purchase of guac and the Teremana-made cocktail (for those 21 and up of course) to guacontherock.com for up to $10 back. Those who want the freebie app should act fast – The Rock will cap the donation at a generous $1 million dollars in five days of the promotion. Anyone interested can look up local bars and restaurants that sell Teremana and guac via this Find Us page.