Cereals inspired by Hostess Donettes and Honey Buns coming from Post in January

Sick and tired of waiting until an arbitrary afternoon hour to devour your favorite Hostess treats sans judgment? Well, worry no more, because Hostess and Post have teamed up to give you little powdered doughnuts in the a.m.

In a move nearly predicted by a “Saturday Night Live” skit from 1977, supermarket shoppers will soon be able to buy breakfast cereals inspired by Hostess Donettes and Honey Buns, Delish reported last week.

"The latest tiny and sweet offerings from Post can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk or straight from the box, for a breakfast everyone will love," Post Consumer Brands and Hostess stated in a press release.

The editors at Delish were also treated to an early taste of both items, and described the little Donette cereal bits being “puffier” than Cheerios but crunchier than its namesake doughnut, while the Honey Bun version was likened to Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Social media has since conveyed its eagerness to try Post’s upcoming offerings, with one Twitter account even citing this announcement as evidence of a “cereal golden age.”

The cereals will be available at major supermarkets in January 2019, though Delish says “select stores” may have them in late December.

News of Hostess-inspired cereals comes after the brand teamed up with Nestle to produce Sno Ball and Twinkie-flavored ice creams earlier this year. And for the record, John Belushi never predicted those, specifically.