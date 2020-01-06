Hooters debuts meatless 'Unreal' wings, claims 'Hooters Girls' can’t tell the difference

In a move that will likely prompt hundreds of America’s lonely single dads to suddenly go vegetarian, Hooters has announced the debut of its meatless “Unreal” wings.

The wings, made using a meatless alternative from Quorn Foods, are now available at 318 Hooters restaurants across the country, in what the chain is calling the largest meatless-wing launch “on the casual-dining stage.”

"We're excited to build upon our heritage of offering the broadest variety of wings under one roof by being the first to bring great tasting meatless wings to our guests," Hooters chief marketing officer Carl Sweat said in a press release.

"By partnering with Quorn, we were able to create the taste, texture and crispiness of our world-famous chicken wings perfectly. Similar to our launch of smoked wings and roasted wings with half the calories of our regular wings, the Unreal wings provide our guests a healthier option without compromising on the full Hooters Wing flavor they know and love."

Hooters further claims that its own “Hooters Girls” — many of whom spend 90 percent of their shifts within arms’ reach of a chicken wing — can’t tell the difference between the Unreal variety and the real thing.

Hooters’ new Unreal wings are currently available at 318 locations across the United States, in any of the restaurant’s 14 sauces or rubs.