Hershey's won't be skipping Christmas 2020

Don’t worry, there will still be Christmas candy.

As with many other aspects of 2020, the upcoming holiday season will likely be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. While there has been some concerns that some holidays (like Halloween) may be canceled or severely impacted by the pandemic, Hershey's is planning on going full steam ahead with Christmas.

The company recently revealed its candy lineup for the 2020 holiday season, which is being touted as "one of the largest holiday offerings" the brand has ever created.

This news comes after Peeps, another candy company, had announced that it would not be making Halloween- or Christmas-themed candies this year due to complications caused by the pandemic.

“We are excited to deliver new, interactive and innovative treats from Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat and Ice Breakers brands this year, all dressed up for the holidays," wrote Michael Reese, senior brand manager for the Hershey Holiday team. "This portfolio is one of the largest holiday offerings we have ever created and we are excited to be introducing the 10th limited edition holiday Hershey’s Kisses variety with the new Hershey Kisses Sugar Cookie candy, giving consumers the most exciting flavor profiles and festive options to choose from.”

In addition, Hershey will be releasing Build-A-Santa and Build-A-Snowman candy bars (in chocolate and cookies n’ cream flavors). The company is also releasing a white elephant-shaped Reese’s candy, inspired by the Christmas gift tradition.

A variety of other holiday-themed candies will also be returning from previous years as well.

Fox News previously reported that Just Born, the company that produces Peeps, confirmed that the holiday marshmallow treats will not be produced this year, along with holiday varieties of Mike And Ikes and Hot Tamales. The company usually produces the marshmallow candies in a variety of shapes to coincide with the end-of-year holidays.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Just Born said, “While Peeps Marshmallow Candies, Mike And Ike and Hot Tamales would typically be available in fun shapes and packaging sizes for the Halloween and holiday seasons, unfortunately, the seasonal varieties will not be in stores again until 2021.”