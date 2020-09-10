Peeps not producing Halloween, Christmas Peeps due to pandemic

Halloween and Christmas may not be canceled, but they won’t be as Peeps-ful as usual.

Due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, holiday versions of Peeps will not be released for either Halloween or Christmas. The decision came after the company temporarily halted production earlier this year.

Just Born, the company that produces Peeps, confirmed that the holiday marshmallow treats will not be produced this year, along with holiday varieties of Mike And Ikes and Hot Tamales. The company usually produces the marshmallow candies in a variety of shapes to coincide with the end-of-year holidays.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Just Born said, “While Peeps Marshmallow Candies, Mike And Ike and Hot Tamales would typically be available in fun shapes and packaging sizes for the Halloween and holiday seasons, unfortunately, the seasonal varieties will not be in stores again until 2021.”

Production of Just Born candy brands was temporarily shut down earlier this year in order to ensure the safety of workers during the coronavirus pandemic. While production resumed in May, the statement explains that this came with “extensive changes in our plant” to ensure the health and safety of the people working there.

The statement continues, “This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies.”

The statement concludes by confirming that Just Born plans on releasing seasonal “shapes and packaging” again for Halloween 2021.