How to order a Chucky-inspired Frappuccino at Starbucks this Halloween

Celebrate the spooky season with a delicious Frappuccino inspired by one of the most iconic horror movie characters: Chucky.

Holly Walker, a writer for the blog Totally the Bomb, created two "Starbucks Secret Menu" items based on Chucky, from the 1988 film "Child’s Play," and Tiffany, the doll from the 1998 film "Bride of Chucky."

Walker told Fox News in an email that she created the drinks last year, along with several other drinks based on "famous terrorizing film characters" – though she hasn’t actually seen any of the movies in the Chucky franchise.

"I usually start with the look of the drink and adjust the flavors as needed," Walker told Fox. "So they are meant to complement the outfits of Chucky and his bride, and then I chose striking flavors to complement them both."

For the Chucky drink, fans should order a Grande White Mocha Frappuccino and ask for strawberry puree on the bottom of the cup and pumpkin spice powder on top of the whipped cream.

Meanwhile, fans can get the "Bride of Chucky" drink by ordering a Grande Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme Frappuccino with white mocha sauce instead of mocha sauce, two pumps of funnel cake syrup and extra mocha drizzle.

After she published the customized drink menus last year, Walker said they were "a hit" at her local Starbucks.

In a statement provided to Fox News, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company "encourages customization."

"In addition to the beverage options listed on our menu, there are more than 170,000 ways that baristas can customize beverages at Starbucks," the spokesperson said, pointing to a variety of milk options, syrups, coffee and espresso options and toppings.

"If customers would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them," the spokesperson added. "Our customers and partners are always coming up with creative customizations, and we’re always excited to see people customize their favorite Starbucks drinks to their liking."