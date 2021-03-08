Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop launches ghost kitchen in Los Angeles serving 'clean,' gluten-free fare

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving the world a taste of her cooking — sort of.

Goop, Paltrow's lifestyle brand, on Monday launched its Goop Kitchen concept, an L.A.-based food delivery service described as a "delivery-only concept offering a menu of Goop’s take on clean, delicious food."

Those "clean" eats will include entrees, salads, lettuce wraps and grain bowls, all of which will be gluten-free. Dishes will include a tangy teriyaki chicken (served sans refined sugar, soy or preservatives), a salmon grain bowl and a chopped salad, among other healthy menu options, according to Goop Kitchen's Instagram page.

"Our mission? To accelerate the clean food movement by proving that whole, unprocessed meals can be both satisfying and convenient, with delivery right to your door in just a few clicks," the company described in an Instagram post.

The company has tapped chef Kim Floresca, formerly of Per Se in New York and Napa Valley’s The Restaurant at Meadowood, as its head chef.

Goop Kitchen’s delivery service will be available beginning Monday in Santa Monica, for customers in Venice, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood and Beverly Hills, to start. It’s unclear when of if national rollout will launch.

The meal delivery market, meanwhile, has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic with more consumers ordering take-out, particularly when indoor dining was closed in menu parts of the country.

