Guy Fieri's original Tex Wasabi's restaurant shuts down, the last of once-popular chain

In some ways, it’s the end of an era. After nearly two decades of Flavortown fun, Guy Fieri’s old Tex Wasabi's restaurant suddenly shuttered its doors for good on Monday. The current owner of the establishment has since thanked the public for “18 wonderful years” of business and revealed that the restaurant is currently up for sale.

On Sept. 30, a note explaining the sudden closing was spotted on the exterior of the sushi and barbeque-fusion restaurant in Santa Rosa, Calif., The Press Democrat reports.

“After nearly 20 years, we are sorry to announce that Tex Wasabi's had closed its doors. Thank you to all for your support and patronage over the years,” the sign read.

Food Network star Fieri first opened the eateries Johnny Garlic’s and Tex Wasabi’s with business partner Steve Gruber in the late 1990s, The Takeout reports. The restaurants blossomed into a mini-empire, with several locations opening across central California. In 2016, the 51-year-old “Mayor of Flavortown” sold all his shares in the company to Gruber, and in November 2018, the last Johnny Garlic’s closed its doors.

Fast forward to the present, and Gruber told the Press Democrat he was unfortunately forced to shutter the last restaurant standing due to the "cost of doing business."

“We stuck it out as long as we could. We’re grateful for the public’s patronage,” he said. “An 18-year run is phenomenal in the restaurant business.”

An online notice posted to the establishment’s former website echoed similar sentiments, detailing that the restaurant is “currently for sale.”

“After 18 wonderful years Tex Wasabi's in Santa Rosa has closed. A heartfelt thanks to our team and guests,” the memo read.

Last year, Guy Fieri’s Times Square restaurant reportedly closed due to a rent issue, according to a report.

The spikey-haired, flame-shirt wearing celebrity chef opened the massive New York City restaurant five years ago, to merciless reviews, but closed its doors for good on Dec. 31. The reason for Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar closure was not immediately disclosed.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.