Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food Trends
Published

Grubhub reveals trending dishes for fall, and of course they're decadent

We tend to go for creamier, richer dishes

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
More Americans stress eating during the coronavirus pandemicVideo

More Americans stress eating during the coronavirus pandemic

Nearly 9 out of 10 adults report feeling stressed; Fox Biz Flash: 7/13.

Aside from maybe our own stomachs and colons, no one knows more about what we’ve been eating than online delivery services.

With such an abundance of insight into our eating habits, one of those delivery services — Grubhub, to be exact — now claims to know which specific foods we’ve been craving during the colder months. And boy, are our colons in trouble.

According to Grubhub’s recent analysis, we all tend to go much heavier on creamier, richer dishes. Using data obtained during the fall season of 2019, Grubhub reports that “clam chowder bowls” are 295% more popular in the fall as compared to the rest of the year. And “creamy lobster alfredo” is 279% more popular.

"Here is your cream dinner with extra cream."

"Here is your cream dinner with extra cream." (iStock)

FRANZIA, FAMOUS FOR ITS BOXED WINE, LAUNCHES ONLINE SHOP

Other dishes that enjoy a significant spike in popularity include “meatball and tomato ragu” (233% more popular), “chicken pot pie” (195% more popular) and “tan tan ramen” (155% more popular).

The season’s most craveable drinks, meanwhile, were determined to all be alcoholic: The beverages seeing the biggest bump were “hard apple cider,” “hard seltzer,” “adult root beer floats,” “old fashioned” cocktails and “lemon ginger drops.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It should be reiterated that these findings are based on data from the fall of 2019 (as compared to the rest of the year) and do not take into account all of the stress-eating and stress-drinking we’ve been doing during the pandemic.

That said, we can all look forward to next year’s fall trending report from Grubhub, which will no doubt find that we preferred enormous morning martinis and any meals that came with free side orders of toilet paper.

Trending in Lifestyle