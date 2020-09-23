Grubhub reveals trending dishes for fall, and of course they're decadent

Aside from maybe our own stomachs and colons, no one knows more about what we’ve been eating than online delivery services.

With such an abundance of insight into our eating habits, one of those delivery services — Grubhub, to be exact — now claims to know which specific foods we’ve been craving during the colder months. And boy, are our colons in trouble.

According to Grubhub’s recent analysis, we all tend to go much heavier on creamier, richer dishes. Using data obtained during the fall season of 2019, Grubhub reports that “clam chowder bowls” are 295% more popular in the fall as compared to the rest of the year. And “creamy lobster alfredo” is 279% more popular.

Other dishes that enjoy a significant spike in popularity include “meatball and tomato ragu” (233% more popular), “chicken pot pie” (195% more popular) and “tan tan ramen” (155% more popular).

The season’s most craveable drinks, meanwhile, were determined to all be alcoholic: The beverages seeing the biggest bump were “hard apple cider,” “hard seltzer,” “adult root beer floats,” “old fashioned” cocktails and “lemon ginger drops.”

It should be reiterated that these findings are based on data from the fall of 2019 (as compared to the rest of the year) and do not take into account all of the stress-eating and stress-drinking we’ve been doing during the pandemic.

That said, we can all look forward to next year’s fall trending report from Grubhub, which will no doubt find that we preferred enormous morning martinis and any meals that came with free side orders of toilet paper.