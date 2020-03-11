Grocery store employee praised for helping fund girl's order: 'Brilliant'

A little girl named Angel was assisted by a real-life angel when the grocery store employee kindly paid the remaining balance on the 7-year-old’s order when she didn’t have enough money.

Angel Wilson of Lincoln, England recently received about $2 from her parents for completing household chores and visited the local Asda supermarket to purchase treats with the money. When the youngster returned home, parents Chris and Tereza were surprised to find a note on the bottom of the bill.

"Alex at Asda paid the £1 [$1.30] for her,” read a handwritten message on the receipt for Oreos, chocolate and sweets, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Touched by the gesture, Chris shared an image of the note to social media, where it has since gone viral with thousands of shares, the outlet claims.

“We realized she had been short and the worker had paid out of their pocket,” the 47-year-old father told SWNS. “Alex did not have the heart to tell her she did not have enough money to pay for her shopping. So he took it out his own pocket.”

Later on, the family returned to Asda to thank the generous employee and pay back Angel’s debt.

"We went back to the shop to do shopping and found Alex,” Tereza, 42, said. “She went over to give the pound back and thank him for what he had done.”

“We thought it was amazing. There’s a lot of negativity going about all over social media, but then you get little things like that,”’ the mom mused “It’s brilliant.”

Tereza said that Angel, who is one of six children, is talented in math and reading but didn’t quite realize that she didn’t have enough cash to fund her shopping spree.

“She must have picked something from the wrong shelf,” Tereza speculated.

