'Game of Thrones' scotch inspired by White Walkers now available

“Game of Thrones” fans know better than anyone that White Walkers can pack a punch, and now they’ll be able to experience it for themselves – with a new beverage, that is. Spirits company Diageo and HBO have partnered on a new scotch dedicated to the humanoid creatures.

The beverage, dubbed White Walker by Johnnie Walker, is “inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the show,” Diageo said in a Monday news release.

The company broke down what drinkers can expect from the tipple.

“At the heart of this new, innovative blend are single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish – one of Scotland's most northern distilleries where whiskies have endured long Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the climate north of the wall,” Diageo said.

The company added, “This special blend has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and is best served chilled – the Night King would have it no other way.”

The bottle also includes a special design element: ink that glows if a bottle’s frozen, according to USA Today.

The 41.7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) scotch is available for a limited time with a suggested price of $36 per bottle – and “Thrones” viewers will soon be given even more opportunities to pay tribute to the show.

Next month, fans will be able to show their support for House Baratheon, House Greyjoy, House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Tully, House Tyrell, House Stark and the Night’s Watch with single malt scotches Diageo says “are all new to the U.S.”

These limited-edition items range from 40 to 51.2% ABV and suggested prices go from $29.99 to $64.99 per bottle, according to the company.

“'Game of Thrones' tends to be a social show,” HBO Vice President of Licensing and Retail Jeff Peters told USA Today. “A lot of people get together to watch it and talk about it. This is something for the fans to enjoy during celebratory viewings of the show."

“Game of Thrones” is set to return in 2019 for a six-episode season.