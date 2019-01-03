Four thieves arrested after stealing half a million dollars worth of tequila

Someone must’ve been planning a party…

Four thieves in Florida were arrested after stealing half a million dollars’ worth of tequila.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a truck driver pulling a trailer containing $507,105 worth of Patrón stopped at the Tampa Truck Stop in Hillsborough County to eat dinner.

About an hour later, he discovered the entire trailer was missing, with only his truck cab parked in the lot.

Authorities searched the area and found the trailer about 11 miles away around 12:30 a.m., where the four suspects were transferring the alcohol into a box truck.

“We do know it was organized, and this had been planned because the box truck was there to meet them,” Danny Alvarez, a spokesperson for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, told Fox 13.

The thieves, Vidal Estrada, Lemuel Escobar, Humberto Ramirez and Alberto Obaya, had managed to transfer 20 cases when they were arrested.

They each face charges of charges of grand theft of $100,000 or more; burglary of an unoccupied conveyance; and resisting an officer without violence, the Miami Herald reports.

This isn’t the only time someone’s tried to make off with free Patrón booze.

Last year, two men stole several cases of Patrón tequila, containing 72 bottles worth $2,437.20, from a Sam’s Club in Florida.

The suspects were seen in the act by a few customers, who chased them down in the parking lot. Only some of the stolen alcohol that they left behind was recovered.