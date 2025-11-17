Hate cleaning? These 10 workhorse products will save you time and energy

From reusable wipes to no-nonsense mops, these smart and practical cleaning essentials make everyday chores easier, faster and maybe even a little more satisfying.

These easy-to-use tablets help banish those funky garbage disposal smells that linger in the kitchen. Just drop one in once or twice a month and they work with any disposal model. This pack includes 24 tablets, giving you enough to keep things fresh for a whole year.

Your microwave and oven probably sees a lot of action, especially during the holidays. The Angry Mama steam cleaner makes it easy to keep them fresh. Just fill the cleaner with vinegar and water, microwave for 5 to 7 minutes, and let the steam loosen up grime and stains. It’s simple, effective and pretty cute sitting on your turntable.

If you're short on space but still want a powerful cleaner, the Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze is a solid pick. It vacuums and mops hard floors at the same time, making it great for daily cleanups. It takes only minutes to have your floors completely dry. Compact enough to store easily, it doesn’t skimp on performance.

Say goodbye to back strain with this Swiffer duster kit. Its 6-foot extendable handle makes it easy to reach tall shelves, ceiling fans and doorways without climbing or stretching. The kit comes with eight refills, and the dusters trap dust surprisingly well with minimal effort.

Keep your granite or quartz countertops shining with Weiman’s quartz cleaner and polish. It safely removes grease, grime, watermarks and surface stains while protecting your sealed stone surface. The included buffing towel will help bring out a clean, polished shine that is streak-free.

Original price: $5.97

The Pink Stuff foaming toilet cleaner makes scrubbing less of a chore. Just drop a pack in the bowl and let the foam do the work. It expands fast, smells fresh and helps lift grime without scrubbing. The non-corrosive formula is a safe choice for all septic and plumbing systems. The pack includes two treatments.

These color-coded Scrub Daddy sponges help with a variety of cleaning tasks. Use these spongers for the kitchen, bathroom and other areas of your home. The FlexTexture foam stays firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and softens in warm water for gentler jobs. The sponges are safe for almost any surface and designed to resist odors and stains for up to 8 weeks.

Original price: $59.99

Use this electric spin scrubber to make cleaning less of a workout. With an extendable handle and multiple scrub heads, it’s built to tackle tubs, tiles and tough spots, without all the bending and scrubbing.

These disinfecting wipes help you stay on top of everyday messes. Each canister in the four-pack includes 85 wipes. They are ideal for wiping down countertops, doorknobs, light switches and remotes. With multiple canisters, you can stash the wipes wherever you need them most, including the kitchen, bathroom, car or office.

Original price: $8.98

Get a streak-free shine with these reusable microfiber cloths. They work on any surface but perform best on glass and mirrors. This 12-pack features 2.5mm thick cloths that can handle over 1,200 washes – roughly 3 years of daily use. They’re a practical upgrade to your everyday cleaning routine.

