Food bank receives 33-year-old can of anchovies

There’s something fishy about this donation.

Workers at a food bank in England were shocked to recently receive a 33-year-old can of anchovies, in what’s reportedly a new record age for a donated food item.

Organizers at the Norwich Foodbank in Norfolk were "very surprised" to realize the donated tin of Sainsbury’s fish had a best-by date of April 1987.

“33 year out of date fish anyone?!” the food bank joked on Twitter last week. “Please check dates before you donate.”

The decades-old anchovies, which once retailed for 49p, or 61 cents, were found by the food bank on June 11, BBC reports.

"We couldn't quite believe it," volunteer Hannah Wordsley – who was born in 1986 – told the outlet. "We've had out of date stuff before and up until [this] the record was something from the 1990s.”

According to the BBC, Sainsbury’s, a major grocer and retailer in the U.K. has asked requested the 33-year-old anchovies for their archives.

"Due to health and safety and respect for those we are serving, we don't give out any foods that are past their best before or use by dates, but we do have a couple of charity partners who have different rules to us so very little gets wasted,” Wordsley explained. "We check dates on all products and we do urge everyone who donates to check what they're giving before putting in the donation baskets or bringing to us."

The Norwich Foodbank has delivered food and other essentials to over 2,000 households in need since March 30 amid the coronavirus health crisis, the group said on Facebook.

