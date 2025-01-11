Finding healthy food at grocery store by doing this is 'outdated,' say diet experts

The age-old grocery store advice to "shop the perimeter" and avoid the center aisles for the healthiest food possible is somewhat outdated — and even has the potential that shoppers would ignore nutritious foods, two dietitians told Fox News Digital.

The advice to buy only products on the perimeter, or edges, of a grocery store is "a bit outdated as a one-size-fits-all rule," said Lauren Manaker, a Charleston, South Carolina-based registered dietitian.

"The idea comes from the fact that fresh produce, dairy and meats are typically located around the edges of the grocery store," she said.

"But this approach overlooks a ton of nutritious, convenient and affordable options found in the center aisles."

For instance, a person who only "shops the perimeter" would miss nutrient-dense foods such as "canned tuna, frozen fruits and whole-grain quinoa," Manaker said.

"These foods are packed with nutrients, have long shelf lives and can be incredibly versatile in your cooking," she added.

Dr. Phyllis Pobee, a board-certified physician who specializes in genetic weight loss, shared similar sentiments with Fox News Digital. Pobee is the Toronto-based founder of GeneLean360°, a weight-loss and wellness consulting company.

"Transform your grocery shopping into a powerful tool for maintaining and enhancing your health."

She gave several tips for maximizing a trip to the grocery store, including planning meals before making a list, embracing whole foods over processed ones and considering adding "superfoods" to diets.

"While the traditional advice of shopping the perimeter is useful, integrating these personalized strategies based on genetic insights and a deeper understanding of food labels can transform your grocery shopping into a powerful tool for maintaining and enhancing your health," she said.

Eating whole foods means "filling your cart with fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins," Pobee said.

"Even if these items are spread throughout the store, seek them out to ensure a diet rich in nutrients," she said.

Pobee also suggested the wisdom of looking for "seasonal and locally sourced produce whenever possible."

"These options are often more nutrient-dense and fresher than their out-of-season counterparts, which have to travel long distances and are typically treated with preservatives," she said.

Rather than just stick to advice like "shop the perimeter," shoppers should take a more holistic approach, Manaker suggested.

"To shop smarter, it's all about reading labels and understanding what works best for your health goals, lifestyle and budget," she said.

A person should aim to "look for options that are high in essential nutrients like fiber, protein and healthy fats while being mindful of added sugars and sodium content," she said.

"And don't forget to explore those center aisles," she said.

They're full of "healthy staples like beans, whole grains, nuts and even some great frozen or canned options that make balanced eating a breeze."