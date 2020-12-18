FDA planning to remove French dressing rules after 70 years

French dressing could soon be free from regulations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday that it wants to remove the current standard of identity for French dressing.

"The standard does not appear necessary to ensure that the product meets consumer expectations, and the FDA has tentatively concluded that it is no longer necessary to promote honesty and fair dealing in the interest of consumers and may limit flexibility for innovation," the announcement said.

The FDA first created the standard of identity for French dressing in 1950 and later amended the standard several times in the 1960s and 1970s, according to the proposal, which is scheduled to be published on Monday.

According to the FDA, French dressing is required to contain oil, vinegar, lemon and/or lime juice and may contain salt, spices, tomato paste or color additives, among other ingredients.

The FDA is proposing to remove those standards as part of the department’s Nutrition Innovation Strategy, which is working to "modernize food standards to maintain the basic nature and nutritional integrity of products while allowing industry flexibility for innovation to produce more healthful foods," Friday’s announcement said.

The proposal is also in response to a petition from the Association for Dressings and Sauces.

The association did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The FDA has mandatory standards of identity regulations on several food products including bread, fruit jams, certain vegetable and fruit juices and certain types of chocolate, the announcement said.

The FDA also has a standard of identity for frozen cherry pie, but on Thursday, the department announced it is proposing to revoke that standard, too.

The department first indicated that it might revoke the rules for frozen cherry pie and French dressing last April, The Associated Press reported at the time.