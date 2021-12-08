Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Easy smoked sausage sliders for game day: Try the recipe

These tasty sliders only take about 10 minutes to prep

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Just because it’s getting cold outside doesn’t mean you have to retire the grill. These smoked sausage sliders only take about 10 minutes to prep, and are an ideal dish to make on the grill for a tailgate or game day TV session at home.

"These piggy sliders are perfect for games that coincide with meal times since they're plenty filling," said Cole Hansen, Johnsonville Kitchens’ corporate chef. "The bacon jam and Havarti cheese will satisfy guests looking for something new, while the foil grill wrap  keeps the sausage juicy." 

LOADED POTATO BACON BOATS: TRY THE RECIPE

Get the full recipe below.

Johnsonville Smoked Sausage Piggy Sliders (Credit: Johnsonville, LLC)

Johnsonville Smoked Sausage Piggy Sliders (Credit: Johnsonville, LLC)

Johnsonville Smoked Sausage Piggy Sliders  

Serves 12

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package (13.5 ounces) JOHNSONVILLE® Smoked Rope Sausage, or rope sausage of choice

1 package (12 ounces) Hawaiian slider buns

½  cup bourbon-bacon jam (you can buy this online or at specialty stores)

4 slices Havarti cheese

Aluminum foil

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Instructions: 

1. Preheat grill to medium-low heat.  

2. Grill sausage for 10-12 minutes or until heated through, cut into coin-slice pieces.

3. Cut slider buns in half; spread with jam.  

4. Top with the sausage, cheese and bun tops.

5. Wrap in foil.  

6. Grill over indirect heat for 10 minutes, or until heated through.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.