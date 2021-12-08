Easy smoked sausage sliders for game day: Try the recipe

Just because it’s getting cold outside doesn’t mean you have to retire the grill. These smoked sausage sliders only take about 10 minutes to prep, and are an ideal dish to make on the grill for a tailgate or game day TV session at home.

"These piggy sliders are perfect for games that coincide with meal times since they're plenty filling," said Cole Hansen, Johnsonville Kitchens’ corporate chef. "The bacon jam and Havarti cheese will satisfy guests looking for something new, while the foil grill wrap keeps the sausage juicy."

Get the full recipe below.

Johnsonville Smoked Sausage Piggy Sliders

Serves 12

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package (13.5 ounces) JOHNSONVILLE® Smoked Rope Sausage, or rope sausage of choice

1 package (12 ounces) Hawaiian slider buns

½ cup bourbon-bacon jam (you can buy this online or at specialty stores)

4 slices Havarti cheese

Aluminum foil

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium-low heat.

2. Grill sausage for 10-12 minutes or until heated through, cut into coin-slice pieces.

3. Cut slider buns in half; spread with jam.

4. Top with the sausage, cheese and bun tops.

5. Wrap in foil.

6. Grill over indirect heat for 10 minutes, or until heated through.

