McDonald's rumored to debut 'Donut Sticks' early 2019

McDonald’s breakfast lovers might soon have something new to look forward to in 2019.

According to alleged internal documents, the chain plans on launching “Donut Sticks” for a limited time starting in February, according to Business Insider.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Similar to Dunkin’s “Donut Fries,” the McDonald’s version will be “Strips of sweetened dough that are deep fried until golden brown, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.”

They’re said to be “light and crunchy on the outside and soft and warm on the inside,” according to the document.

VIRAL MCDONALD'S BRAWL BETWEEN EMPLOYEE AND CUSTOMER STARTED OVER STRAW, WITNESS CLAIMS

Customers will reportedly have the option of purchasing either a half-dozen for $1.29 or a dozen for $2.39. McDonald's will also offer a special deal that includes six Donut Sticks and a small coffee for $1.99, Business Insider reports.

A spokesperson for the chain would neither confirm nor deny if the rumors are true, but did release the following statement to Fox News:

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Our customers have been lovin’ the quality and iconic taste of McDonald’s breakfast for decades. In recent years, All Day Breakfast, more McCafé choices and new breakfast tastes, like our Triple Breakfast Stacks, are all proof of our renewed breakfast commitment. Expect more delicious and craveable news to come in 2019.”