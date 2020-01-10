Dunkin' adding oat milk to menu

Dunkin’ is continuing to embrace plant-based alternatives in 2020.

The national coffee chain announced Thursday that it will be adding oat milk to its menu following a popular trend that other coffee chains, including Starbucks, have begun to embrace.

Dunkin’ has revealed that its new Oatmilk Latte, which will be made with oat milk and espresso and available both hot or iced, will be hitting stories nationwide in the spring. Though, as Food and Wine reports, those in California are able to try the beverage early, as locations in the state are offering free samples every Friday in January between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Oat milk will also be available in other Dunkin’ drinks in spring.

Two days before Dunkin’ made the announcement, Starbucks already announced it would be adding a new Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte, as well as testing an Oatmilk Honey Latte — though the latter will only be available in select markets.

Dunkin's latest oat-milk offering is the latest plant-based item to debut since its Beyond Meat sausage breakfast sandwich, which debuted in July. The sandwich soon proved popular enough for the chain to take it nationwide.