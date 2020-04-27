Doordash offering backgrounds and music to recreate famous restaurant chains

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sometimes, to make dinner more exciting, all you need to do is the proper atmosphere.

With many areas of the country enforcing lockdown regulations, going out to eat with some friends is impossible. This has led to some groups having virtual dinner parties over video chatting apps as they practice social distancing.

To help make these virtual meals feel a little more special, Doordash has created a new section of its website called the Lunchroom. Here, users can download backgrounds they can use on video chatting apps to recreate the looks of their favorite restaurant dining rooms.

On its website, Doordash describes the Lunchroom, saying, “Hungry for lunch with friends? Same. From your favorite restaurants? Yep. With all your favorite tunes? Delivered! Share a complete (virtual) lunch when you order from the DoorDash Lunchroom. Download video-chat backdrops (at McDonald’s ... or on the moon) and music to set the (food) mood. Share the experiences with (virtually) everyone—friends, family, and even some familiar faces you never thought you’d miss.”

Users can pick from backgrounds that recreate restaurants (or food stands) like The Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s, Baskin Robbins, Panera Bread, Cracker Barrel, Buffalo Wild Wings, Auntie Anne’s, McDonald’s, Roberta’s or Outback Steakhouse.

If those restaurants are offering to-go or delivery orders in the user’s area, they can order food from the restaurant and then set the conference call background appropriately. It’s not the same as actually going out, but it can add some fun to dinner time.

Users can also use a background to make it look like they’re eating on the moon (which, to be fair, would be the ultimate expression of social distancing).