Domino's to donate 10 million slices of pizza across the United States amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mama mia, that’s a lot of pizza.

Domino’s recently announced that it plans on giving away 10 million slices of pizza to help keep communities across the United States fed during the coronavirus outbreak. The company is also teaming up with its franchises across the nation to help operationalize the plan.

QUARANTINE CRAVINGS: UBER EATS REVEALS MOST POPULAR TAKEOUT ORDERS IN AMERICA

In a news release published on its website, Domino’s said it aimed to donate the food to help keep hospitals and medical centers fed during the crisis. The pizza chain also plans on helping out school kids, health departments, grocery store workers and “others in need.”

“We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty," said Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief operating officer and president of the Americas, said. "When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He added that the company's "franchisees and company-owned stores" are "already doing amazing work in their communities and we know that by amplifying those efforts together we will be able to help even more people who are struggling right now."

According to the press release, all 6,126 Domino’s across the United States are expected to participate in the program.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We empowered our managers to look for opportunities in their local neighborhoods to donate pizzas to those in need," Seattle-area Domino's franchisee Pat Farmer said. "It could be for families, frontline workers or even those showing up to work at our grocery stores. Stores are now actively looking for who they can help next. They have pride in how they're making a difference during difficult times."