Dog orders burger at fancy New York City restaurant, has very specific demands

A chef at an upscale restaurant in New York City found himself cooking for a surprisingly picky customer: a dog.

A photo of the order was shared to Twitter, which hilariously shows all of the specific details that the chef had to read through. Apparently, the dog just wanted a plain burger with no seasoning, and whoever gave the order was very adamant about that.

The image was uploaded to Twitter by Anna Silman, who claims to be friends with the cook. She posted, “My friend is the chef at an extremely fancy NYC restaurant and this is an order he received today.”

The kitchen receipt shows an order for one beef burger, cooked medium rare with no cheese and a side salad. It then lists special instructions, which starts off with “this is for a dog.” It continues on to read “no salt, no oil, no seasoning, no pepper.” In case it wasn’t clear yet, the instructions continue, “absolutely plain, no toppings, no garnishes. No bacon, no pickles, no onion no bread, no lettuce.”

It then continues with “no side salad" and seemingly concludes with “just the plain patty, this is for a dog.”

Social media users were quick to show their amusement. Some questioned how specific the dog’s tastes could be, with one asking, “Does the dog talk to its owner to make sure the patty isn't salted?” Another chimed in with, “Wait, is the dog by themselves? Only one guest listed.”

Other users admitted to placing similar orders for their own pets, with one saying “I do the same thing at my favorite places. My favorite spot even jokes with me and calls it 'Caesar's (his name) special' because it's not on the menu. It's like a dog's kid's meal.” (It’s worth noting, however, that it’s not verified that this particular order was placed by the dog’s owner.)

Another user added, “I’m a vegetarian teacher who just purchased target brand boneless chicken wings for feral cat so I basically do this.”

One user was simply amused by how simple the order actually was, despite the complicated looking receipt. “Would seem to be the easiest order of his day. Fry up a single patty, next,” they posted.

It has not been confirmed if the dog enjoyed the burger or not.