Disney releases recipe for POG juice served at Florida park, Hawaiian resort

Does anything sound more appetizing in the morning than a nice big cup of POG juice?

The Disney Parks Blog has just released its recipe for the popular POG breakfast juice served at the park, a tropical-inspired treat made from a blend of passion fruit, orange and guava juices — hence the name POG.

The beverage has been served at Walt Disney World Resort as well as Aulani, A Disney Resort & Space in Hawaii, where it has proven to be an especially popular breakfast staple with visitors.

DISNEY WORLD TEASES 15 HOLIDAY TREATS FOR 2020

The juice blend, which will “make you feel like you’re relaxing on the sandy beaches of Hawai’I,” according to Disney’s blog, is also easy and kid-friendly to assemble, since it’s literally only three ingredients blended in equal measure.

Still, that didn't stop fans from singing the drink's praises on Twitter, with one calling it "delicious all day long" and another remarking that it was her "favorite."

One user, however, was quick to point out that Tropicana sells a similar juice blend — but it should be noted that a popular brand of POG juice has also been marketed in Hawaii since the early '70s.

DISNEY UNVEILS ITS HOLIDAY MERCHANDISE, HAS A UNIQUE 2020 ITEM INCLUDED

If you can't get your hands on that one, though, Disney's version is simple enough: Mix equal parts passion fruit juice, orange juice and guava juice in a pitcher and then pour over a glass with ice.

Just BYO paper umbrella.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Disney-approved recipe for POG juice comes only days after the Disney Parks Blog teased more than a dozen of the new holiday food offerings to be available at Disney parks in the coming months. So if POG juice isn't your thing, maybe they can interest you in a spiked, apple-pie-flavored cocktail.