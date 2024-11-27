Dallas Cowboys fans can now enjoy their own star-shaped chicken nuggets

Fans of America's team will now be able to eat America's nuggets.

The Dallas Cowboys are getting their own chicken nuggets – just in time for Thanksgiving.

Made by Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, the chicken nuggets are shaped like the team's iconic star logo. (See the video at the top of this article.)

CHICKEN THIGHS VS. CHICKEN BREASTS: WHICH ARE 'BETTER' FOR YOU? FOOD EXPERTS WEIGH IN

The star-shaped nuggets are making their debut at AT&T Stadium during Thursday afternoon's game against the New York Giants.

Tyson has already made team-inspired nuggets before, choosing its home-state Arkansas Razorbacks to be its first college representative, designed in the shape of the hog mascot.

But this is the first time an NFL team has had its own nuggets.

"There's been a lot of ideas that are thrown around and offered up around the building around different shapes that we can do," Kristina Lambert, senior vice president of poultry for Tyson, told Fox News Digital.

VIRAL FOOD TREND HAS PEOPLE FREEZING FRESHLY MADE POPCORN

"But it was definitely a natural fit for us between the two legacy companies and the relationships of the families to do Cowboy nuggets next."

Team owner Jerry Jones grew up in Arkansas and was a close friend of the late Don Tyson, who served as president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods from 1967 to 1991.

'STAY MARRIED CHICKEN,' INDULGENT AND DELICIOUS, HAS 'DEFINITELY WORKED,' SAYS FAMILY-MINDED CREATOR

Cowboys fans who won't be attending a game at AT&T Stadium this season can still get a taste of the nuggets: They can find them at grocery stores only in the Dallas area.

"There are some guardrails around where we can have that product available," Lambert said of its limited reach – at least for now.

Although Tyson is known for making its dinosaur-shaped nuggets marketed for children, the Cowboys nuggets aren't just for kids.

Lambert said adults are "eating nuggets again" or "eating more of them because we give them more ways to enjoy them."

The edges of the stars have "even more crunch."

The shape is as much a part of the appeal as the taste, Lambert said, noting that the star-shaped nuggets have a similar "crispy outer crunch" as the dinosaur nuggets.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

She said the edges of the stars have "even more crunch."

"There is a little bit about the shape that plays into [it] … for those of us who like texture," Lambert said.

Tyson has also pledged to make a $1 donation to the Salvation Army for every purchase of the star-shaped nuggets – at stores and in the stadium – up to $100,000.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"In the spirit of giving and this time of year … but also providing back to those [who] are serving the community that way, I think is personally really exciting for me and a lot of the team members around here," Lambert said.

In a prepared statement, Jones called the nuggets "a winning play for all" Cowboys fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fans of the 31 other NFL franchises might be wondering if their team could become the next chicken nugget.

"I would definitely say there are discussions," Lambert said, hinting at the possibility.