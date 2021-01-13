Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
Restaurants
Published

Customer uses stimulus check to leave generous tip for Idaho restaurant

Man left $600 tip for one of restaurant’s longtime servers

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man in Idaho used part of his stimulus money to leave a generous tip at a local restaurant

Gramercy Park Pizza & Grill in Meridian, Idaho, posted about the tip on Facebook earlier this week. 

The anonymous man left a $600 tip on a $108.50 meal, even though the restaurant already includes an 18% tip on the ticket total, according to a picture of the receipt. 

WAITER TURNS DOWN $2,021 ‘VENMO CHALLENGE’ TIP, PAYS IT FORWARD TO ANOTHER RESTAURANT

The man also left a note on the receipt, saying that he wanted to share some of his remaining stimulus money with the restaurant. 

"I’ve been able to work as normal throughout the pandemic, but still got stimulus $, so I want to share with you all!" he wrote.

‘TOP CHEF’ STAR’S RESTAURANT GETS MEAL DONATIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

The restaurant thanked the man for his generosity in its Facebook post on Monday.   

"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" Gramercy Park Pizza & Grill wrote. "This amazing patron tipped one of our long time servers $600! Please read the note he left!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The restaurant's post stated how much the staff loves their community.

"There is kindness all around us, you just have to open your eyes to it!" the restaurant added. "We also live in an amazing city that promotes "kindness and compassion. Be thankful to be here in this beautiful place!"

An anonymous man left a $600 tip for a longtime server at an Idaho restaurant using his stimulus check. 

An anonymous man left a $600 tip for a longtime server at an Idaho restaurant using his stimulus check.  (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Many of the commenters said the story gave them hope during a difficult time. 

"Just when we think we’ve lost hope in humanity, the Universe shows us there are still incredible people out there!" one person wrote

Another said: "This is AMAZING, so glad there are still good people in our valley like this!"

"Thank you for Sharing this Kindness.. makes my heart happy," someone else commented.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.