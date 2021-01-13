Customer uses stimulus check to leave generous tip for Idaho restaurant

A man in Idaho used part of his stimulus money to leave a generous tip at a local restaurant.

Gramercy Park Pizza & Grill in Meridian, Idaho, posted about the tip on Facebook earlier this week.

The anonymous man left a $600 tip on a $108.50 meal, even though the restaurant already includes an 18% tip on the ticket total, according to a picture of the receipt.

The man also left a note on the receipt, saying that he wanted to share some of his remaining stimulus money with the restaurant.

"I’ve been able to work as normal throughout the pandemic, but still got stimulus $, so I want to share with you all!" he wrote.

The restaurant thanked the man for his generosity in its Facebook post on Monday.

"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" Gramercy Park Pizza & Grill wrote. "This amazing patron tipped one of our long time servers $600! Please read the note he left!"

The restaurant's post stated how much the staff loves their community.

"There is kindness all around us, you just have to open your eyes to it!" the restaurant added. "We also live in an amazing city that promotes "kindness and compassion. Be thankful to be here in this beautiful place!"

Many of the commenters said the story gave them hope during a difficult time.

"Just when we think we’ve lost hope in humanity, the Universe shows us there are still incredible people out there!" one person wrote.

Another said: "This is AMAZING, so glad there are still good people in our valley like this!"

"Thank you for Sharing this Kindness.. makes my heart happy," someone else commented.