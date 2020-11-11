Cracker Barrel apologizes for decoration at Connecticut restaurant that resembled noose

Cracker Barrel has issued an apology after a customer at a Connecticut location spotted what appeared to be “nooses on the ceiling.”

The restaurant chain later clarified that the “noose” was just the wrapped cord that was attached to one of the location’s décor items, but said it was still “completely unacceptable” that employees failed to notice the resemblance before it was put on display.

Photos of the offending decoration, which was first noticed by a customer over the weekend, were later shared to Twitter by user Alfonso Robinson, accompanied by a caption reading, “Someone at Cracker Barrel in East Windsor need to explain why there are nooses on the ceiling...”

By that evening, Cracker Barrel responded, claiming the noose-like decoration was actually “an original wrapped cord” belonging to an “antique soldering iron” on display at the East Windsor restaurant.

The restaurant added that the item had since been removed.

On Tuesday morning, activists arrived at the restaurant to discuss the matter with manager Mark Smith, Connecticut’s Journal Inquirer reported. A “positive” and “constructive” conversation followed, said PowerUp-Manchester founder Keren Prescott, according to the outlet.

Smith said the noose-like cord had been on display for 22 years, but no one had ever noticed until last week. He also invited Prescott inside to look around the restaurant.

“At one point the manager said, ‘You might notice things that I don’t,’ which I really appreciated because as White man, he might not view certain things the same as a Black person would,” Prescott told the Journal Inquirer.

To that end, some users on Twitter have called for Cracker Barrel to review the decorations at all of its locations, or announce a timeline for such a review.

A representative for Cracker Barrel did not immediately return a request for comment.

In a statement obtained by Fox 61, however, the restaurant chain again apologized and called the incident “completely unacceptable.”

"While this display was unintentional, it was completely unacceptable and against our company’s philosophy of seeking to create a welcoming environment for everyone,” the statement read, in part. “We are grateful to our guest who pointed this out so we could correct our mistake."