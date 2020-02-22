Courtside server spills tray of drinks at Portland game months after LeBron knocked her over

Being a server can often be a thankless job, but for one Portland Trail Blazers waitress, it can also get pretty messy.

Katy Stevens, who has been a courtside server for the past 10 years, according to NBC Sports, dropped a full tray of drinks on Friday evening after a referee bumped into her at the Portland home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.



BARTENDER POSTS TIKTOK VIDEO OF $9.28 PAYCHECK TO HIGHLIGHT IMPORTANCE OF TIPPING

As Stevens carried a tray of drinks in her left hand, one of the referees backed into her without seeing her. Her tray of drinks was sent crashing to the floor. Within moments, the ball boys came to the rescue and began cleaning up the mess.

"That is literally Margaritaville over there...," one of the sports announcers said.

The accident came after Stevens was previously knocked over by LeBron James earlier in the season.

That major spill was also caught on instant replay and went viral on Twitter.



WAITER FALLS WHILE CARRYING FOUR MEALS DOESN'T DROP A SINGLE PLATE

“Cleanup on Aisle 3,” tweeted the official Twitter account for Shaquille O’Neal’s TNT show “Shaqtin’ a Fool.”



“That's a tech for touching the ref,” a Twitter user joked.

Others quickly recognized that Stevens was the same waitress who was knocked to the ground by James during a Trail Blazers-Lakers game back in December. The NBA star immediately helped her up and gave her a hug following the unintended contact.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS



“This is the same lady that Lebron knocked over a few months ago....she can't catch a break this season!!! LMAO!!!” another person tweeted.

While some Twitter users suggested Stevens could potentially lose her job for the spill, most people, however, came to her defense.



CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“LISTEN major shout out to the court side server at the blazers game who just had the official knock her ENTIRE tray over - the server in me wanted to jump through my screen and help!! i love you so much whoever you are,” one person wrote.

“Courtside waitress at the blazers game it’s ok u didn’t knock the drinks go have a cig it will be ok,” another said.



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another Twitter user wrote: “Waitress in Portland who just had spill at #Pelicans #Blazers game is embarrassed no doubt, but I bet Top 10 waitress/[server] anyone would ever have if lucky enough to have her as a waitress/server @NBA.”