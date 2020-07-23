New face mask allows people to drink without removing covering

Raise a glass to wearing a mask.

As face coverings become a more requisite part of daily life as the coronavirus pandemic continues, a creative new mask design allows wearers to sip a drink through a straw while keeping their mouth covered by the PPE.

COLORADO BANS RESTAURANTS, BARS FROM SERVING BOOZE AFTER 10 PM

A startup called Redee recently unveiled an eponymous product touted as a “safe-drinking face mask.” The cotton facial covering features a two-layer design and room for the wearer to insert a straw through a covered, unexposed opening.

In a statement shared with Fox News, the company claimed its offering marks a “vast improvement” over other easy-drinking masks on the market that incorporate a hole or zipper on the front, “both which defeat the purpose of a mask.”

"I asked myself a simple question. As masks don’t seem to be going away any time soon, why isn’t there one that allows us to safely drink with it on?” Redee founder Ryan Lee said in a statement. “Masks are mandatory in many states and countries, yet people are taking them off around others to drink or are going thirsty while they’re out.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Perfect for “the grocery store, bar, and airplane,” Lee voiced hopes that the new Redee mask “helps people stay a bit safer as the world begins opening up again.”

The masks, which also feature adjustable ear straps and a wire insert to contour around the nose, are currently available to pre-order online, retailing for $24.99.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE