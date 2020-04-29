Coors Light giving out $1M worth of beer to quarantined Americans

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Coors Light wants Americans to share a beer — from a responsible distance.

The beer brand has expanded its “Made to Chill” campaign, which launched last year, to roll out $1 million worth of beer (or about 500,000 cans of Coors Light) to Americans as an invite to share a beer while many across the country are forced to stay at home, according to a press release.

The campaign has added the “Could Use a Beer” initiative, which allows people to send a beer to someone worthy of a brew by tweeting at the friend and adding the hashtag #coulduseabeer. Coors Light will then send a reimbursement code to the friend tagged in the tweet for the price of one six-pack.

“A lot of times, when you see someone working hard, doing something really good, you want to recognize them and you take them out for a beer,” Chris Steele, marketing director for Coors Light said. “That’s not really possible right now, but we want to help people get that brief moment of pause and enjoyment that Coors Light provides.”

According to Steele, the campaign was dreamt up after the brand delivered cases of beer as a surprise to Olive Veronesi, a 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman whose pleas for more beer went viral on social media.

“What inspired us most was how drinkers around the world saw Olive’s photo and started posting online about how they, too, could really go for a beer,” Steele said. “We just think America deserves a moment to pause and enjoy a cold one, and we’re going to give it to them.”