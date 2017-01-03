Coconut Yucca Fries with Creole Lime Mayo

Yucca has a similar taste and texture to potatoes so add a little island flavor to your holiday with this recipe for delicious yucca fries. Plus they're packed with fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants.

Cook Time:20 min

Prep Time:15 min

Total Time:45 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 Turbana yucca, peeled

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon Creole spice blend

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Preparation:

Cut yucca into 2-3” long, thickslices.

Put into pot and fill with cold water. Bring water to a gentle boil and let boil or about 10 min (until yucca pieces are easily pierced with a fork).

Pour into a strainer and let sit for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, heat up coconut oil in large pan on medium/high heat.

Place yucca pieces into oil and rotate every few minutes until crispy and golden brown. This should take about 10 minutes total.

When your fries are ready, place onto a plate lined with paper towels and sprinkle with sea salt.

Combine mayo, lime juice, creole seasoning and hot pepper sauce in a small bowl.