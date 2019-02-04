Chick-fil-A at Mercedes-Benz stadium transformed into completely different eatery on Super Bowl Sunday

As they reiterated well before this year’s Super Bowl, Chick-fil-A refrained from opening inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Sunday’s big game — but that doesn’t mean the location was shuttered completely.

The concessions stall that houses Chick-fil-A was instead transformed into an eatery called “Fries Up,” which specializes in sausages, hot dogs and “loaded fries.”

Fries Up reportedly opens in Chick-fil-A’s space most Sundays when the stadium is hosting games or events, according to WSB-TV.

Atlanta’s WXIA-TV, citing SB Nation, further reported that the Fries Up signage at the location is actually installed on the reverse of Chick-fil-A’s signage — a statement seemingly supported in a video shared by Chick-fil-A shortly after opening the Mercedes-Benz location in 2017.

At the time, Chick-fil-A franchise operator Jonathan Hollis explained why the location was even considered, seeing as the stadium primarily hosts football games on Sundays, when Chick-fil-A is traditionally closed.

“We’re open for about 100 events a year that happen right here at the stadium,” said Hollis in a press release. “We have Atlanta United soccer games, concerts, college football games, high school football games, band competitions and more.”

Chick-fil-A’s refusal to open on Sundays keeps in line with a longstanding policy enacted by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, who decided in 1946 to keep his first restaurant – located in Hapeville, Ga., – closed on that day of the week so “he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose,” according to the company’s website.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.