Chicago hotel, birthplace of chocolate brownie, still serving sweet treat thanks to original recipe

The birthplace of the brownie can be traced to the kitchen of a Chicago hotel.

So claims the Palmer House, a Hilton hotel that has been operating in downtown Chicago since 1873 (the original hotel was built in 1870 but burned down during the Great Chicago Fire a year later).

Bertha Palmer, wife of Chicago businessman and Palmer House founder Potter Palmer, helped invent the chocolate brownie when she directed the hotel kitchen staff to come up with a confection smaller than a piece of cake for women attending the World's Columbian Exposition — better known as the Chicago World's Fair — in 1893, according to the hotel's website.

Now, more than 130 years later, the same recipe is still used to serve brownies at the Palmer House today, Scott Gourley, the hotel's executive chef, told Fox News Digital.

"I probably upgraded the ingredients a little bit since then," he admitted.

The first reference to the "brownie" in America appeared in the Sears Roebuck catalogue, published in Chicago in 1898, the Palmer House claims on its website.

It remains one of the hotel's most popular confections, Gourley said.

The brownies are such a draw that people will come to the hotel and buy 40 or 50 of them at a time, he said.

"We sold approximately 58,000 of them last year," Gourley said.

"And we're already on pace to surpass that this year."

The Palmer House shared its original chocolate brownie recipe with Fox News Digital.

Original chocolate brownie recipe from the Palmer House of Chicago

Ingredients

5.25 ounces 60% dark couverture chocolate

9.75 ounces butter

12.75 ounces granulated sugar

5 eggs each

3.5 ounces all-purpose flour

⅛ teaspoon baking powder

8 ounces chopped walnuts

1 cup water

1 cup apricot preserves

1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler. Mix the baking powder, sugar and flour together in a bowl. Combine chocolate and flour mixtures. Stir for 4 to 5 minutes. Add eggs and continue mixing.

3. Pour the mixture into a 9x12 baking sheet. Sprinkle walnuts on top, pressing down slightly into the mixture with your hand. Bake for approximately 35 minutes.

4. Brownies are done when the edges begin to crisp and have risen about ¼ of an inch.

Glaze

1. Mix together water, apricot preserves and unflavored gelatin in a sauce pan.

2. Mix thoroughly and bring to a boil for 2 minutes.

3. Brush hot glaze on brownies while still warm.