Chef George Duran's Air Fryer Donuts, Bunnies in a Blanket, Instant Pot Lamb Chops

Air Fryer Donuts



Ingredients:

1 can biscuit dough (like Pillsbury) 1 C. Granulated Sugar

2 tsp. Cinnamon

1/2 stick Melted butter

Frosting and sprinkles



Directions:

Remove biscuits from can and use an empty plastic bottle to punch a hole through each biscuit. If the biscuits aren't round, re-shape them to resemble a donut. Reserve the "holes" for baking as they could burn if cooked together with the "donuts".

Lightly coat your baking pan with non-stick spray and place the biscuits in your air fryer and at 350F for 6-7 minutes, turning halfway through, until golden brown. In the meantime place melted butter in a shallow bowl and mix cinnamon and sugar in a separate shallow bowl. Once the donuts are cooked allow to rest for a minute or two before dipping them in the bowl of butter then immediately sprinkling them with the cinnamon sugar mixture.

You can also dip your donuts into your favorite frosting and decorate it with sprinkles and candy.



Bunnies in a Blanket



Ingredients:

Pizza dough or crescent roll dough Mini hotdogs

1 egg, beaten

Sesame seeds, for "bunny eyes"

Directions:

Cut out "bunny ears" on each hot dog by using shears to cut two opposite corners of each end of each hot dog. The "ears" will perk up once the hot dog is cooked.

Cut your dough into thin strips, about 3 to 4 inches long and wrap each mini hotdog tightly. Brush beaten egg on dough.

Air fry at 380 for 8-10 minutes, depending on the strength of your air fryer, until golden brown.

Add two eyes with sesame seeds to the front to make eyes. Serve immediately.



Instant Pot Lamb Chops



Ingredients:

2-3 lb. lamb chops Salt and pepper

2 tsp. oil

1/2 C. red wine 1/2 C. beef broth 2 rosemary sprigs 1 bay leaf

Directions:

Remove lamb chops from packaging and dry with a paper towel. Cut each lamb chop individually and season with salt and pepper.

Turn on the sear function on your Instant Pot and add oil and sear both sides of each lamb chop. Add the rest of the ingredients and cover Instant Pot.

Pressure cook on high for 3-5 minutes (depending how you like your lamb chop cooked) and release pressure when done cooking.

You may reduce liquid to form a sauce to serve with lamb chop. Serves 3-4





