Chef creates 6.5-foot-long 'Back to Work Baguette' to allow customers to eat while social distancing

Burger King created a 6-foot crown. A bar in Maryland debuted wearable tables. But this has to be the tastiest form of social distancing yet.

A chef in the U.K. recently came up with an edible form of social distancing in the form of a 6.5-foot sandwich.

Ethan Rodgers, a chef in Cirencester, in Gloucestershire, England, solicited the help of nearby butchers and bakers at Cam Butchers, Halls Bakery, Corn Hall Deli and MBB Brasseri to assemble the monstrous meal.

According to British news agency South West News Service, the sandwich comes loaded with bacon and sausage on a long bun, and is dubbed the “Back to Work Baguette.” It costs $24, but reportedly feeds two people — ideally two people who are sharing a lunch, but cannot sit close to each other. Photos show the sandwich being eaten at each end while the diners maintain proper distance.

"This is a fun example of what we are doing here,” Rodgers said to SWNS. "We have been asked a lot since measures started to ease about sandwiches and take away.”

Though the idea is delicious, it would seem a bit tricky to maintain the recommended social distancing while sharing the sandwich — especially when you get to the middle. Probably better to try this one at home.